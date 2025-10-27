Leader hits back after Badenoch child sexual abuse slur on council

The Leader of Blackpool Council has hit back at accusations by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch that the authority ‘tried to supresss the truth’ about child sexual abuse in the town.

Cllr Lynn Williams said the Conservatives were in no position to point the finger at Labour, having ignored the issue of child secual exploitation (CSE) during more than a decade in power.

Ms Badenoch, the leader of the opposition, was challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the House of Commons last week about the national grooming gang inquiry when she accused Blackpool, Trafford and Bradford councils as Labour authorities which had tried to snuffle out their inclusion in the probe.

Cllr Lynn Williams (right) has hit back at Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch over slurs against the council in the House of Commons | Third party

Her remarks were later backed by Cllr Paul Galley, the resort's Conservative leader. It follows previous clashes at Blackpool Council between Cllr Paul Galley, and the council's Labour leadership about the town being included in the national inquiry on child sexual exploitation (CSE). He cited the case of teenager Downes, identified by police as a victim of child sexual exploitation, who went missing and is believed to have been murdered.

Cllr Galley had called for Blackpool’s inclusion back in January and compiled a detailed report on child sexual abuse in the resort, but after the council later confirmed Blackpool would be included, members criticised Cllr Galley for factual errors and for previously saying nothing on the issue for years.

What council leader said

This week, Cllr Williams responded: “I don’t think the Leader of the Conservative Party is in any position to lecture Labour run local authorities about Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE), her party in government did not implement one recommendation from any of the enquiries into CSE conducted during their tenure, that could have ensured children are protected from harm.

“Then we have the Leader of the local Conservative group parroting the same message, yet it is interesting to note that Cllr Galley is suddenly portraying himself as an expert in all issues relating to CSE after spending 14 years as a Councillor without giving a thought as to the risk of harm posed to our children, only ever asking questions about how much things cost.

“He couldn’t even recognise when he was given the wrong data figures by the Police, which related to an entire police division, with over three times the population.

“Unlike Cllr Galley and Ms Badenoch, Blackpool Council’s Awaken Team as well as the rest of Council services, have worked to protect all our children and have received praise for the work being done, by OFSTED inspectors.

Cllr Paul Galley has clashed with Blackpool Council's leadership over child sexual exploitation | Third part

“We are never complacent, our residents need to know that we continue to do all we can to protect every child. Child Sexual Exploitation, and wider criminal exploitation, is an issue across a range of areas and where more exploration and work is required. Action needs to be across all public, private and voluntary sector and go beyond individual local authority borders, to make sure of learning from each other, secure justice for victims and protect children from harm.

She added: “As an authority we are doing all we can to support victims, disrupt criminals and predators who exploit our children and advocate for national change that can support children and families to thrive.

“We have written to the Minister to confirm we will engage fully in the National Enquiry, in the meantime if Cllr Galley had a genuine interest in making Blackpool a safer place for our most vulnerable residents, in particular our children, he would work with us to do so, rather than trying to make cheap political points. "