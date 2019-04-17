Layton Methodist Church to host LGBT Easter ‘Rainbow Resurrection’

An Easter celebration called ‘Rainbow Resurrection’ will take place on Sunday at Layton Methodist Church, following the success of the ‘Rainbow Weekend’ held last year.

The LGBT event was held in September when four local churches held inclusive services as an affirmation of the town’s LGBT community during the Festival of Hope.

Rev Janet Pybon said: “We offer a safe place to worship at any time, but we felt it might be helpful to some people, particularly those who have been hurt by their experience of church in the past on account of their sexuality or gender, to know that we are holding a specifically inclusive service of Holy Communion on the most important day in the Christian calendar.”

“We believe Christ died for all people and that he rose for all people, and we look forward to welcoming people from all backgrounds into our church for this special celebration.”

Claire Fox, one of the organisers of the Rainbow Weekend, said: “This is an exciting initiative, and we hope we can work together to enable it to develop into something further, with services taking place on a regular basis.’

The service at the Westcliffe Drive church starts at 6.30pm with refreshments served from 6pm.