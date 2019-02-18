Layton lass Lauren wows the crowds on ITV's The Voice

A 20-year-old from Blackpool wowed the audiences with her singing after appearing on ITV’s The Voice on Saturday.

Lauren Hope, from Layton, appeared on the hit music talent show singing her rendition of ‘Addicted to Love’ by Robert Palmer.

The former Montgomery High School pupil explained how she was first spotted for the show when performing in Poulton.

She said: “I was at an open-mic event at The Cube nightclub and some producers had spotted me and invited me to sing in Manchester. One thing lead to another and I found out I would be taking part in the blind auditions for television in London.”

She was one of the last singers to perform, inset, and was successful in being chosen by judge Olly Murs as the final member of his ‘team’.

She said: “I hadn’t noticed he had turned until I had finished singing. It was amazing and I am so glad he turned.”

She sang 'Addicted to Love' to the judges.

Lauren explained how her parents have owned pubs throughout Blackpool and this got her interested in singing.

She added: “I have been singing since I was about five-years-old and I was always listening or joining along with karaoke in the pubs.”

Lauren is currently taking a gap year from her music studies course at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in Manchester.

She hopes she can ‘do Blackpool good’ and progress through to the live shows.

She said: “I want to show everyone how proud I am to be from Blackpool and I am so thankful for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to get back on the stage again for the next show.”