Layton house fire under investigation
An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire in Layton yesterday (Tuesday, October 12).
Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore stations, as well as the aerial ladder platform, tackled the fire in Scorton Avenue at 4.09pm.
No injuries or rescues were reported but the fire service say the cause is now under investigation.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one jet and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.
