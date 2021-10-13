Layton house fire under investigation

Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore, as well as the aerial ladder platform, were called to a house fire in Scorton Avenue, Blackpool at 4.09pm on Tuesday (October 12). Pic: Google

Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore stations, as well as the aerial ladder platform, tackled the fire in Scorton Avenue at 4.09pm.

No injuries or rescues were reported but the fire service say the cause is now under investigation.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one jet and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

