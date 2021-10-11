Laundry room catches fire at Regal Hotel in Cleveleys

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Preesall and South Shore rushed to the scene in Victoria Road West after a tumble dryer burst into flames at around 3.38pm.

The fire was swiftly extinguished by firefighters and a hotel staff member was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The town centre road was closed whilst fire crews worked at the scene for over 90 minutes to make the hotel safe for staff and guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire service spokesman said: "At 3.38pm, four fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham, Preesall and South Shore responded to a fire on Victoria Road West in Thornton Cleveleys.

"On arrival crews found a fire in a first floor laundry room, involving a tumble dryer.

"They quickly brought the fire under control using a hose reel and a fan unit.

"One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation by crews before paramedics arrived.

Fire crews were called to the Regal Hotel in Cleveleys after a fire broke out in the laundry room on Sunday (October 11)

"Firefighters were in attendance around one hour and thirty five minutes."

Victoria Road West was closed whilst fire crews worked at the scene for over 90 minutes to make the hotel safe for staff and guests