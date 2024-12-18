Latest scores on the doors as 35 Lancashire businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 19:34 BST

35 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

35 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on December 13.

1. Ducks Coffee Co, Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PB

Rated 5 on December 13. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 13.

2. Flower Child Coffee, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RJ

Rated 5 on December 13. | Flower Child Coffee

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 12.

3. Canteen at West Division Police Headquarters, Gerry Richardson Way, Blackpool, FY4 4US

Rated 5 on December 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 10.

4. Anchorsholme Coffee Shop at Anchorsholme Library, Luton Road, Blackpool, FY5 3RS

Rated 5 on December 10. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 10.

5. Costa, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8AU

Rated 5 on December 10. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 9.

6. Bannatyne Health Club & Spa, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP

Rated 5 on December 9. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FoodLancashireFood Standards AgencyRestaurant
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice