When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Bispham Kitchen, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR Rated 5 on October 11.

Nurcan's Cafe & Ice Cream Parlour, Earl Street, Preston, PR1 2LA Rated 4 on September 24.

Tesco Café, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Rated 5 on October 11.

Panda Cool, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED Rated 3 on September 24.