Latest scores on the doors as 33 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 18:43 BST

33 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on November 1.

1. 5H Café & Takeaway, Station Road, Blackpool, FY4 1BE

Rated 4 on November 1. | 5H Café & Takeaway

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on November 1.

2. The Big Burger, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BH

Rated 3 on November 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on November 5.

3. The Hand & Dagger Inn, Treales Road, Preston, PR4 0SA

Rated 3 on November 5. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on October 28.

4. Nonna Carla, Beacon Retail Park, Westfield Road, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston, PR3 0EN

Rated 4 on October 28. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on October 28.

5. Roebuck, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, Preston, PR3 0RE

Rated 4 on October 28. | Roebuck

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on October 28.

6. Garstang Deli-Café, Market Place, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1ZA

Rated 1 on October 28. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice