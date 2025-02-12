Latest scores on the doors as 27 Lancashire businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:46 BST

27 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

27 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on January 9.

1. The Cherry Tree, Vicarage Lane, Marton, Blackpool, FY4 4LP

Rated 4 on January 9. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on January 8.

2. The Clarence, Preston New Road, Blackpool, FY4 4HG

Rated 4 on January 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on January 2.

3. Jaffa, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LB

Rated 4 on January 2. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 10.

4. Subway, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6DS

Rated 5 on February 10. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 5.

5. The Poulton Elk, Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7SR

Rated 5 on February 5. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 31.

6. Highbury Soccer Social Club, Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood, FY7 7DR

Rated 5 on January 31. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsCafeRestaurantFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice