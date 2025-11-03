Latest scores on the doors as 26 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT

26 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on October 20.

1. Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT

Rated 5 on October 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on September 16.

2. Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool, Festival Leisure Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP

Rated 5 on September 16. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 6.

3. West Coast Rock Cafe, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG

Rated 5 on October 6. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 2 on September 29.

4. Flavour Fusion, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 3QE

Rated 2 on September 29. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on September 30.

5. No 10 Bar & Kitchen, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Rated 4 on September 30. | No 10 Bar & Kitchen

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 29.

6. Ballers Blackpool, Bethesda Road, Blackpool, FY1 5DT

Rated 5 on October 29. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsPubsFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice