Latest scores on the doors as 23 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST

23 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

23 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on October 6.

1. Bella Gusto, Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1NL

Rated 5 on October 6. | Google

Rated 5 on October 3.

2. Subway, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ

Rated 5 on October 3. | Google

Rated 5 on September 29.

3. Dottie’s Desserts, Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX

Rated 5 on September 29. | Google

Rated 5 on October 2.

4. Cinco's, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Rated 5 on October 2. | Google

Rated 5 on September 29.

5. Hunters & Carters, Crescent West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AD

Rated 5 on September 29. | Google

Rated 5 on October 1.

6. Nursery at Whitefield, Oaklands Drove, Penwortham, PR1 0RH

Rated 5 on October 1. | Google

