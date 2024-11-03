When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

20 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . JKs Café & Grill, Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU Rated 4 on October 2. | Google Photo Sales

2 . La Bottega, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP Rated 4 on October 2. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Rana, Clifton Square, Lytham, FY8 5JP Rated 5 on October 30. | Pizza Rana Photo Sales

4 . HOME, Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7JA Rated 4 on October 3. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Whispers Café Bistro, Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5ER Rated 5 on October 24. | Google Photo Sales