When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Bistro Italia, Vicarage Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BE Rated 3 on August 13.

Food For Thought, London Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6JH Rated 4 on August 13.

Carleton Fish & Chip And Chinese Takeaway, Poulton Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NH Rated 2 on August 13.

Khao Thai Eatery, Church Street, Preston, PR1 3DH Rated 5 on August 10.

K2 fast food, St James's Street, Burnley, BB11 1NR Rated 5 on September 8.