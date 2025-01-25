Latest scores on the doors as 19 Lancashire businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

19 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

19 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 4 on December 23.

1. Dixyland Chicken & Ribs, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Rated 4 on December 23. | Google

Rated 2 on December 23.

2. Eat Indian, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Rated 2 on December 23. | The Lead

Rated 3 on December 18.

3. La Luna, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LH

Rated 3 on December 18. | Google

Rated 1 on December 18.

4. Furamar, Normoss Road, Blackpool, FY3 8QP

Rated 1 on December 18. | Google

Rated 5 on January 17.

5. The Eras Café, Gillibrand Street, Chorley, PR7 2EJ

Rated 5 on January 17. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Rated 5 on January 10.

6. Dolce & Blush, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SE

Rated 5 on January 10. | Dolce & Blush

