When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

18 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Sea Wave, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB Rated 5 on April 29. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Baker & Butler's Little Sandwich Shop, Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HT Rated 5 on April 29. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Oriental, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ Rated 5 on April 24. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Greasy Joe's, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AZ Rated 5 on April 17. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Bellamy’s Fish Bar, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ Rated 5 on April 14. | Google Photo Sales