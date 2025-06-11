Latest scores as 27 Lancashire businesses visited by food hygiene inspectors - three fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 18:03 BST

27 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on June 5.

1. Our Wee Chippy, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9BU

Rated 5 on June 5. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 5.

2. Golden Mile Diner, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

Rated 5 on June 5. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on May 29.

3. Pizza Rana, Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool, FY1 1DE

Rated 5 on May 29. | National World

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on May 29.

4. CoffeeCross, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PZ

Rated 5 on May 29. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on May 9.

5. Best Bite, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EX

Rated 3 on May 9. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on May 9.

6. The Catch, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AX

Rated 1 on May 9. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsRestaurant
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice