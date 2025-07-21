Latest scores as 25 Lancashire businesses visited by food hygiene inspectors - one receives zero-star rating

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on July 10.

1. Oriental Chop Suey Bar, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5HX

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Rated 5 on July 10.

2. Funny Girls, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AX

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Rated 5 on July 4.

3. Armenian Kebab House, Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH

Rated 5 on July 4. | Google

Rated 5 on July 3.

4. Adam’s Pizza House, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AS

Rated 5 on July 3. | Google

Rated 5 on July 3.

5. Thai Cuisine Corner, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL

Rated 5 on July 3. | Thai Cuisine Corner

Rated 5 on July 2.

6. AJ's Double Burgers, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BQ

Rated 5 on July 2. | Google

