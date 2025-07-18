Latest scores as 25 Blackpool and Fylde coast businesses given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

25 businesses on the Fylde coast have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses on the Fylde coast were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on July 1.

1. Mandarin, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 5 on July 1. | Google

Rated 4 on June 13.

2. Jimmy's Cafe, Trafalgar Road, Blackpool, FY1 6AW

Rated 4 on June 13. | Google

Rated 5 on July 10.

3. Caffe Chicco, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Rated 5 on July 10.

4. Ciao Ciao, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Rated 5 on July 10.

5. Easy East, The Counting House, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RA

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Rated 5 on July 10.

6. CJ's Bistro, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

