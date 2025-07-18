When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses on the Fylde coast were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Mandarin, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Rated 5 on July 1.

Jimmy's Cafe, Trafalgar Road, Blackpool, FY1 6AW Rated 4 on June 13.

Caffe Chicco, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA Rated 5 on July 10.

Ciao Ciao, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW Rated 5 on July 10.