Congestion on the M6 northward bound route near Crewe- for traffic heading up to Lancashare - is still seriously congested but explected to clear in the next 30 to 45 minutes.,

The issue is affecting J17 (Sandbach / Congleton) and J16 (Crewe), says National Highways today (Sunday, December 1)

Problems arose after a vehicle broke down on the motorway.

Northbound traffic on the M6 near Crewe has been affected after a vehicle broke down | National World

The incident has caused serious tailbacks this afternoon.

All traffic heading north has been affected.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.30pm and 2.45pm, the roads authority says.