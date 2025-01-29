Last remains of former TVR car building in Blackpool being demolished
TVR first moved to the Bristol Avenue site in Bispham back in 1970, after relocating from smaller premises down the road at Hoo Hill.
Then, 20 years ago, the TVR factory closed, with hundreds of employees losing their jobs.
Although most of the TVR building had already been demolished and replaced by modern commercial units, a number of firms stayed on the site until recently.
Now the bulldozers have moved in to complete the site’s demolition.
In its place will be nine buildings housing some 87 commercial units, according to plans lodged with Blackpool Council five years ago.
However, there are plans to pay tribute to the resort’s proud motoring heritage with a statue on the site.
Planning documents state: “Between buildings six and seven will sit a TVR car statue on a plinth to commemorate the long-standing use of the site as the TVR factory.
“This will be visible through buildings two and three from Bristol Avenue.
“It is proposed that there will be limited soft landscaping around the site, with some planting around the TVR statue as a central point of the site.”
Former TVR owner Peter Wheeler sold the company to young Russian businessman Nikolai Smolenski 21 years ago.
However, the site continued to be owned by The Wheeler Trust, which is behind the latest building work.
