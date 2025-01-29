Last remains of former TVR car building in Blackpool being demolished

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:16 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 13:25 GMT
The final remains of Blackpool’s famous former TVR building are being demolished - bringing the curtain down on the resort’s last surviving structural link with the sports car firm.

TVR first moved to the Bristol Avenue site in Bispham back in 1970, after relocating from smaller premises down the road at Hoo Hill.

Then, 20 years ago, the TVR factory closed, with hundreds of employees losing their jobs.

When demolition work first started at the former TVR site on Bristol Avenue, BisphamWhen demolition work first started at the former TVR site on Bristol Avenue, Bispham
When demolition work first started at the former TVR site on Bristol Avenue, Bispham | Natiuonal World

Although most of the TVR building had already been demolished and replaced by modern commercial units, a number of firms stayed on the site until recently.

Now the bulldozers have moved in to complete the site’s demolition.

In its place will be nine buildings housing some 87 commercial units, according to plans lodged with Blackpool Council five years ago.

However, there are plans to pay tribute to the resort’s proud motoring heritage with a statue on the site.

The former TVR site in Bristol Avenue, Bisphamm in its prime | jpimediaThe former TVR site in Bristol Avenue, Bisphamm in its prime | jpimedia
The former TVR site in Bristol Avenue, Bisphamm in its prime | jpimedia | jpimedia

Planning documents state: “Between buildings six and seven will sit a TVR car statue on a plinth to commemorate the long-standing use of the site as the TVR factory.

“This will be visible through buildings two and three from Bristol Avenue.

“It is proposed that there will be limited soft landscaping around the site, with some planting around the TVR statue as a central point of the site.”

Former TVR owner Peter Wheeler sold the company to young Russian businessman Nikolai Smolenski 21 years ago.

However, the site continued to be owned by The Wheeler Trust, which is behind the latest building work.

