Large police presence reported on Shard Bridge as coastguard also spotted
Residents reported seeing a large police presence on the Shard Bridge crossing the River Wyre.
By Sean Gleaves
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 8:03pm
A large police presence was spotted by residents on the Shard Bridge on Friday evening (February 24), with the coastguard also seen combing the area.
One resident posted on social media: “What’s going on at Shard Bridge?
“Both ends of the bridge have police and coast coastguard.”
When approached by the Gazette, Lancashire Police’s Force Incident Manager (FIM) confirmed officers were in the area, but he was unable to give any more details at this time.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.