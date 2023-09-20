A large number of police were spotted working alongside the coastguard following an incident at Central Pier in Blackpool.

Approximately ten police cars, the coastguard and a helicopter were spotted at the pier at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (September 20).

Eyewitnesses at the scene say they are searching for a man who reportedly jumped off the pier, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency services remained at the scene at around 7.45pm.