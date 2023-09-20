Breaking
Large police presence reported following reports ‘man jumped off Central Pier’ in Blackpool
A large number of police were spotted working alongside the coastguard following an incident at Central Pier in Blackpool.
Approximately ten police cars, the coastguard and a helicopter were spotted at the pier at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (September 20).
Eyewitnesses at the scene say they are searching for a man who reportedly jumped off the pier, but this has not yet been confirmed.
Emergency services remained at the scene at around 7.45pm.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.