News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Large police presence at Blackpool North Train Station was for man wanted for bail breach

Police showed they were serious in their hunt for a wanted man as they lay in wait for him at Blackpool - but the suspect on the train turned out to be someone else.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Feb 2024, 18:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rail passengers who arrived at Blackpool North Train Station on Monday evening (February 12) were astounded to be met by two mounted policemen waiting outside the main entrance.

There were also a number of police cars parked on the site, waiting for the train which pulled in from Preston at around 8.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a quiet, wet Monday night, so the passengers leaving the station were baffled by the large police presence.

The mystery has now been solved.

Lancashire Police have confirmed they had receiived a tip off that among the passengers heading to the resort was a man who was being sought by the officers.

Jamie Cooper, 32, is wanted in connection with breach of bail and assault and Blackpool Police have put out an appeal for the public to contact them if they see him. However, police have confirmed that the suspect on the train was not Cooper.

Poilce are continuing to hunt for Cooper, who remains at large and also uses the names Ross Cooper and Billy Walker.

Jamie Cooper is being hunted by Lancashire PoliceJamie Cooper is being hunted by Lancashire Police
Jamie Cooper is being hunted by Lancashire Police
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of a slim build with short, shaven dark brown hair.

He has a tattoo of the word ‘Cooper’ on his forearm.

Cooper has connections to Blackpool, Manchester and Bolton.

If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but contact 999. If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, call 101.

Related topics:Blackpool Police