Lancashire Police have issued an update after CSI officers were spotted on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Whitegate Drive as well as Upwood Close on Wednesday.

A “large amount of cannabis and cash” was subsequently discovered.

Police at the scene of an incident in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool | Blackpool Gazette / National World

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Nobody has been arrested at this stage.

“However, our enquiries are very much ongoing.”

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 0756 of August 21.