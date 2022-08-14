Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southbound traffic heading towards Blackpool came to a standstill at around 4.45pm today (Sunday, August 14) after a road collision.

Two lanes were closed while police and ambulance were at the scene.

National Highways North West issued an update at just after 6pm to advise motorists they should expect delays of approximately 50 minutes.

Queuing traffic on the M6 in Preston on Saturday afternoon (August 13)

A statement on Twitter said: “All lanes are now open on the #M6 southbound between J33 and J32 following the earlier collision.

"There remains 6 miles of heavy congestion and a delay of approximately 50 mins but these should begin to ease now.”

Normal traffic was expected to resume at around 7pm.