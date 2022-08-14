Southbound traffic heading towards Blackpool came to a standstill at around 4.45pm today (Sunday, August 14) after a road collision.
Two lanes were closed while police and ambulance were at the scene.
National Highways North West issued an update at just after 6pm to advise motorists they should expect delays of approximately 50 minutes.
A statement on Twitter said: “All lanes are now open on the #M6 southbound between J33 and J32 following the earlier collision.
"There remains 6 miles of heavy congestion and a delay of approximately 50 mins but these should begin to ease now.”
Normal traffic was expected to resume at around 7pm.
It follows severe delays on Preston’s motorways yesterday as the M6, M61 and M55 struggled with the amount of traffic heading to the Blackpool Air Show and the Lake District.