A distinctive Blackpool building regarded as a local landmark is still lying empty and is up for rent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cedar Tavern, in Cedar Square, which has been closed as a bar for several years, is available to let at a price of £15,000 a year.

It is being handled by Blackpool-based commercial estate agents Kays, who took on the property four months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cedar Tavern, one of Backpool's most distinctive builings, is still empty | National World

However, there were hopes that the white-tiled building’s usuage would be revived after it was given a major upgrade fout years ago.

in 2021 it was refurbished after being awarded a grant from a Blackpool Council-funded project to improve town centre streets.

It underwent a £125,000 improvement scheme under the council’s £2.3m Property Improvement Fund (PIF) which included the installation of new windows, extensive external facade repairs and restoration of the roof.

The upper floor on the premises included a non-functioning and apparently successful two-bedroom apartment now listed on the accommodation website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were big plans for the whole premises in January 2019 after a planning application was approved, which included a roof extension to form a rooftop seating area giving customers views over the town centre.

A design statement, which accompanied the planning application, said it was “proposed to restore and refurbish the faience, where parts of the facade have been damaged over time by impact and other intervention such as signage, plastic plants and lighting.”

Posters on the building announced that rooms, bar and dining were "coming soon" under the name The Charleston.

But only the Airbnb, listed under the same name, opened and "To let" posters subsequently covered the others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which dates back to the 1930s and was originally used as an insurance centre, is locally listed and sits within the town centre conservation area.

Blackpool Council says the grant allowed work to be carried out satisfactorily to improve not only the builing, with its distinctive pale tiled exterior, but the area around it.

Kays said this week: “There have been a few viewers over the last few months but nothing definite so far.”