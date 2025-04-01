Selective licensing will apply to the inner areas of Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A scheme to tackle poor housing conditions in inner Blackpool has been launched with landlords facing fines of up to £30,000 if they fail to comply with the rules.

Selective licensing now applies to privately rented properties in the eight inner area wards of Bloomfield, Brunswick, Claremont, Talbot, Tyldesley, Warbreck, Waterloo and Victoria.

Landlords in the designated area must ensure they have applied for a licence by October 1 and will face prosecution or a civil penalty of up to £30,000 if they fail to do so.

Selective licensing aims to improve standards by addressing the poor management of some private landlords including clamping down on anti-social behaviour and the poor quality of some housing including fire safety.

It is being introduced following approval by the Secretary of State after consultation found 61 per cent of tenants and almost 19 per cent of landlords were in favour.

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for economy and built environment, said: "While we recognise that many landlords provide accommodation far above the minimum standards required by law, unfortunately there are many properties in Blackpool that fall below acceptable standards.

"The introduction of the selective licensing scheme in the inner area of town will help to tackle the high levels of deprivation in the designated area due to poorly maintained private rented properties.

"We want to work with landlords and support them to make the necessary improvements to meet the Blackpool standards, ensuring private rented homes are safe and provide a good standard of living for our residents."

The standard licence fee for a single dwelling is £772 for the full five year period of the scheme with discounts also available.

The fees for the licence go back into running the scheme by allowing for more resource to inspect properties, helping to improve and raise standards of rental properties on offer in the inner area of town.