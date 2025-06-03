Lancs police horse Lawson named after late officer hits Chorley town centre for first patrol
Police horse Lawson, a five-year-old Clydesdale, was officially named at a touching ceremony in Hutton, commemorating Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, who died unexpectedly in December 2023, due to natural causes.
ACC Lawson served across all divisions of Lancashire Constabulary during his distinguished career and was held in the highest regard by colleagues throughout the force.
He played a key role in numerous major operations, including the high-profile investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, and helped coordinate the force’s response during the coronavirus pandemic.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
On Monday police horse Lawson took to the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Mounted Police said: “It was a big day for our new boy Lawson as he took to the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley.
“Although very brave throughout, different environments offer new experiences so he needed a moment to assess a sandwich board and after that we were back dealing with youths and anti social behaviour.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They added: “It was all worth it in the end though as a lovely person left us the best treats as a reward for a good job well done!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.