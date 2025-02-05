Lancs man, 39, "nearly died" after falling down waterfall at Beat-Herder music festival
Matt Horsfall, 39, scaled the waterfall at Dockber Farm near Sawley in the Ribble Valley while attending the Beat-Herder music festival on July 21 last year.
He said he had ‘a few drinks’ and ignored a 'do not enter' sign which warned of "sharp rocks" and said the "water is poison" to pose for a video.
But he took a terrifying tumble when his foot slipped and Matt found himself plunging to the rock-strewn water below. Luckily he survived and escaped serious injury, walking away with just a bruised back and a sore wrist.
You can watch footage of Matt’s frightening fall in our video player.
"I nearly died,” said Matt, who lives nearby and works in hospitality.
"It was very painful and I was really worried but luckily I could walk around a few minutes later. I really ought to have gone to hospital though - my wrist still twinges.”
Matt added: "I'd had a few drinks and thought it was funny but it really wasn't. Signs are for your own safety: please take note of them."