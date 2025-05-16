Lancashire's richest people revealed - including one who made £500m in the past year

5 . Tim Knowles - £735m

Chorley's Tim Knowles is worth £735m, with no change from last year. Knowles not only left school at 16 without a qualification. He wasn’t even able to read or write. Starting out by cleaning cars and selling ice-creams from a van, a year later he would buy his first property – a fishmonger’s in Chorley. After cleaning it out he rented it to other businesses. That would be the start of his FI Real Estate Management, a real estate outfit now overseeing assets worth more than £1.2bn, including Botany Bay. | Neil Cross-National World