Lancashire’s most haunted hall will celebrate the season of love this Februarry with an art installation presenting the tragic tale of two 16th century star-crossed lovers. Samblesbury Hall in Preston will be hosting a Love Never Dies event all this month. Three rooms at the Hall will feature a fictional series of hand-written ‘love letters’ between Lady Dorothea Southworth and her lover Richard De Hoghton.

The installation is inspired by the famous Lancashire story of two religiously opposed families whose respective daughter and son met secretly during an era of religious persecution.

Lancashire’s most haunted - Samlesbury Hall will celebrate the season of love this February with an art installation 'Love Never Dies' presenting the tragic tale of two 16th century star-crossed lovers.

The letters, plus trinkets illustrating the tale, will be presented in vintage display cases which were recently discovered in the attic at Samlesbury Hall, and it is hoped this free exhibit will draw visitors this Valentines season.

Sharon Jones, Director of Samlesbury Hall said: "The tale of Lady Dorothea Southworth and Richard De Hoghton is hotly contested by some, but the story itself is part of our history and this new installation will present the tale in a way which we hope visitors will find intriguing."

Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted houses in the North West and Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary Lady in White ghost, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. There is no need to book, just turn up.