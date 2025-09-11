A reality TV star from Blackburn has urged viewers to show compassion as the new series of Married at First Sight (MAFS) gets underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Kenyon, 27, appeared on the Channel 4 dating experiment last year.

She took to Instagram this week to send a message to fans – reminding them that behind the drama of the hit reality show are “real people with feelings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the Married at First Sight bride Amy Kenyon has urged viewers to show compassion as the new series gets underway | E4/Channel 4

Posting to her 147,000 followers, the wedding planner wrote: “Good luck to all the beautiful brides and grooms of MAFS 2025!

“Mainly posting this to remind the people watching, please remember that the people you see on your screens are real, just like you, with feelings and a story you sometimes don’t fully see.

“The people on your screens deserve kindness and respect, just like in real life. Remember that what you watch on TV or online is often edited or shown through a certain lens, so take it with a pinch of salt and try to watch without judgment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenyon – who was paired with Luke Debono on the show but later became the focus of speculation around fellow groom Adam Nightingale – said a “little more compassion and understanding” could make the online and offline world “a kinder place”.

Her post comes as this year’s Married at First Sight contestants prepare for the spotlight.

Past stars of the series have spoken openly about the pressures of sudden fame, with some facing intense trolling on social media.

It is not the first time Amy has used her platform to speak out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, she revealed her shock after discovering toxic breast implants during surgery in Turkey, warning her followers to check their own medical histories.

Despite not finding lasting love on the show, the Blackburn native has remained one of its most talked-about contestants, frequently engaging with fans about both her personal life and her health journey.

Married at First Sight UK continues on Channel 4.