Shakespeare Primary School triumphed again in Lancashire's Last Choir Singing competition | Third party

A note perfect performance by young singers from Shakespeare Primary School in Fleetwood saw them triumph in a prestigeous Lancashire-wide choral event for the second time.

The youngsters were the proud winners of the Last Choir Singing competoition, in which hundreds of talented young singers from across the county compete to be the best.

A grand finale was staged at King Georges Hall, Blackburn, on Friday June 21 and featured ten finalist schools from

across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was Shakespeare Primary, on Manor Road, Fleetwood, which impressed the judges most and took the coveted trophy home.

Shakespeare Primary School triumphed again in Lancashire's Last Choir Singing competition | Third party

In addition to that, the school choir won a fabulous additional prize - a day in a professional recording studio, where the youngsters will be able to record their winning songs.

This was the second time that Shakespeare has won the competition, after taking home the winner’s trophy in 2017.

Joanna Newson and Claire Allcock, both Musical Directors at the school said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Last Choir Singing 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the children have worked tirelessly and given up many hours of their own time to rehearse. It was a fabulous experience to perform in the final in such a wonderful venue, and we loved listening to all the other talented choirs.

“The Last Choir Singing has provided our children with memories that will last a life time”.

In the final, each choir sang a set song followed by a song of their choice, which were judged by three independent judges; all of which are experts in the music industry.