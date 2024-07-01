Lancashire's Last Choir Singing competition won again by Fleetwood's Shakespeare Primary School
The youngsters were the proud winners of the Last Choir Singing competoition, in which hundreds of talented young singers from across the county compete to be the best.
A grand finale was staged at King Georges Hall, Blackburn, on Friday June 21 and featured ten finalist schools from
across the county.
And it was Shakespeare Primary, on Manor Road, Fleetwood, which impressed the judges most and took the coveted trophy home.
In addition to that, the school choir won a fabulous additional prize - a day in a professional recording studio, where the youngsters will be able to record their winning songs.
This was the second time that Shakespeare has won the competition, after taking home the winner’s trophy in 2017.
Joanna Newson and Claire Allcock, both Musical Directors at the school said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Last Choir Singing 2024.
“All the children have worked tirelessly and given up many hours of their own time to rehearse. It was a fabulous experience to perform in the final in such a wonderful venue, and we loved listening to all the other talented choirs.
“The Last Choir Singing has provided our children with memories that will last a life time”.
In the final, each choir sang a set song followed by a song of their choice, which were judged by three independent judges; all of which are experts in the music industry.
In total, 32 schools took part in the event this year before they were whittled down to the 10 finalists - and then the eventual winners.
