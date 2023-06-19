News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Lancashire's largest employer BAE Systems set to hold recruitment event in Lancaster this week

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence and security solutions. Due to business growth, they are currently recruiting for a wide range of roles.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read

ONE of LANCASHIRE's biggest employers is holding a recruitment fair.

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence and security solutions. Due to business growth, they are currently recruiting for a wide range of roles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company has two bases in Lancashire in Warton and Samlesbury.

The roles in demand sit within the following functions:

Most Popular

• Commercial (Cost Estimators and Commercial Officers)

• Engineering (Systems, Power, C&I, Safety, Mechanical & Structural)

• Finance (Project and Cost Base Accountants)

• HR (L&D and HR Advisors)

• Site & Facilities (Maintenance, Site Asset Management, Electrical and Mechanical Authority)

• Integrated Combat Systems (Combat Systems and Support Engineering)

• Legal

Hide Ad

• Nuclear Safety & Security (Site Safety Case, Health Physics and Chemists)

Hide Ad

• Operational Excellence (Continuous Improvement Professionals)

• Operations (Mechanical Fitters, Scaffolders, Welders and Manufacturing Engineers)

• Project Management (Project Controls, Planning, Risk and PM Professionals)

Hide Ad

• Quality (Quality Inspectors, Field Engineers, Quality Leaders)

• SHE (SHE Advisors)

• Supply Chain (Procurement Professionals, Supply Chain Managers, Materials Controllers)

Hide Ad

• Test & Commissioning (Mechanical and Electrical Engineers and Project Leaders)

What BAE Systems can offer:

• Competitive salary

• Flexibility in hours/shifts, hybrid working is available for some of our roles

• Additional pay (overtime and allowances)

• Incentive or bonus

• Pension scheme

• Enhanced Annual Leave

• Company contributed Share Incentive Plan

• Flexible benefits

• Employee Incentive Plan

• Learning investment

• Relocation support, where eligible

Hide Ad

To find out more about the roles available there will be a recruitment event on Friday, June 23 from 11am until 7pm at The Storey Institute, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster LA1 1TH.

To reserve your spot visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bae-systems-lancaster-recruitment-event-tickets-651608437377

Related topics:BAE SystemsEmployersLancasterLancashire