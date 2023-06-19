ONE of LANCASHIRE's biggest employers is holding a recruitment fair.

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence and security solutions. Due to business growth, they are currently recruiting for a wide range of roles.

The company has two bases in Lancashire in Warton and Samlesbury.

The roles in demand sit within the following functions:

• Commercial (Cost Estimators and Commercial Officers)

• Engineering (Systems, Power, C&I, Safety, Mechanical & Structural)

• Finance (Project and Cost Base Accountants)

• HR (L&D and HR Advisors)

• Site & Facilities (Maintenance, Site Asset Management, Electrical and Mechanical Authority)

• Integrated Combat Systems (Combat Systems and Support Engineering)

• Legal

• Nuclear Safety & Security (Site Safety Case, Health Physics and Chemists)

• Operational Excellence (Continuous Improvement Professionals)

• Operations (Mechanical Fitters, Scaffolders, Welders and Manufacturing Engineers)

• Project Management (Project Controls, Planning, Risk and PM Professionals)

• Quality (Quality Inspectors, Field Engineers, Quality Leaders)

• SHE (SHE Advisors)

• Supply Chain (Procurement Professionals, Supply Chain Managers, Materials Controllers)

• Test & Commissioning (Mechanical and Electrical Engineers and Project Leaders)

What BAE Systems can offer:

• Competitive salary

• Flexibility in hours/shifts, hybrid working is available for some of our roles

• Additional pay (overtime and allowances)

• Incentive or bonus

• Pension scheme

• Enhanced Annual Leave

• Company contributed Share Incentive Plan

• Flexible benefits

• Employee Incentive Plan

• Learning investment

• Relocation support, where eligible

To find out more about the roles available there will be a recruitment event on Friday, June 23 from 11am until 7pm at The Storey Institute, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster LA1 1TH.