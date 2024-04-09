For one night only, listeners can watch the new show from William, a posh etiquette expert and TikTok sensation, and Jordan, an expert in all things common and new host of Capital Breakfast.

Together they will navigate the challenges of modern life, answering an array of 21st century questions and finding solutions to everyday dilemmas. Expect the unexpected, as audiences everywhere get involved with the on-stage action and share their outrageous problems. The comedy duo will be broadcasting their live show at London Palladium into cinemas, making history as the very first UK podcast to ever do so. The 'Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE' tour sold out 15,000 tickets in just three hours and ever since fans (better known as 'G&Divas') have been demanding more tickets.