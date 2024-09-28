Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire actor John Simm has issued an exciting update on the future of popular ITV drama Grace.

TV star John Simm - who grew up in various places across Lancashire including Blackpool and Burnley - plays DS Roy Grace ITV’s Grace.

As the final episode of the fourth series aired, the star took to Instagram to tell his 95.9k followers the show would definitely be back for a fifth series in the new year and in actual fact he has already finished filming them.

John said: “Hope you’ve enjoyed these films as much as we enjoyed making them.

“Dead man’s Time, Want you dead, You are dead and Love you dead.

“All episodes of GRACE are available to watch now on@itvxofficial.

“We’re currently about to wrap on season 5 and can’t wait for you to see the next four adaptations of @peterjamesuk books.

“Thanks to everyone involved behind the scenes for your dedication, hard work and talent in helping to bring this show to the screen, and a massive shout out to the BEST cast & crew on the planet and to all our brilliant writers, directors, DOP’s and guest artistes.

“See you next time!”

What is Grace about?

Grace is a crime drama based in Brighton and Hove which follows the titular character, Detective Sergeant Roy Grace as he solves a variety of cases whilst still being haunted by the death of his late wife.

The show is based on Peter James’ award-winning Roy Grace novels.

Grace even stars another Lancashire actor - Blackpool born Craig Parkinson - who plays DS Norman Potting.