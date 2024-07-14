Lancashire's famous Spud Brothers set to charge 1955 prices for one day only - here's all you need to know

Run don’t walk - Preston’s very own social media celebrities the Spud Brothers have announced they will be charging 30p a jacket potato next Saturday.

To mark nearly 70 years in business, the dynamic duo have said they will be stepping back in time to 1955 prices to celebrate the day of opening back then.

To mark nearly 70 years in business, the dynamic duo have said they will be stepping back in time to 1955 prices to celebrate the day of opening back then. | Neil Cross

The pair, who have amassed a large following including American singer Joe Jonas, announced the news on their Facebook page with some throwback pictures and a post from when the Hot Potato Tram first opened, which read: “On Saturday 20th July we will be officially opening the new HotPotatoTram.

The Spud Brothers

“We are thrilled that Keith Roberts Snr and his wife Trish have agreed to be our guests of honour.”

They then added: “Keith is the world’s longest time served Spudman and we are so proud of what him, his son Keith and what his family created back in 1955. To celebrate this we are going back to 1955 prices for 1 day only.”

Parched peas will cost 25p, jacket spuds 30p, fillings a bargain at only 5p and bags of baby spuds for just 30p.

The signed off the post by teasing that some very special guests would also be in attendance.

