Lancashire's celebrity chef Marcus Wareing explores culinary delights of Mallorca in new show
In his brand new show, ‘Marcus in the Med’, Marcus Wareing takes us around Mallorca, with a particular leaning towards its culinary treasures.
He shares several recipes with viewers along the way, including many that are perfect for the summer weather.
In episode one, Marcus looks for lunch ingredients in the market in Palma.
He makes chilled tomato soup, then chopped salad with watermelon, pickled rind, and feta cheese.
Episode two sees Marcus visiting a chef who cooks everything on his outside BBQ using wood grown on his farm.
Inspired, Marcus fires up his BBQ to make pork chops.
Throughout the series, Marcus shares well-known recipes with his own twist, such as Marcus’ paella, as well as some lesser known dishes that are still guaranteed to be packed full of flavour.
Find out more at: https://foodnetwork.co.uk/spotlight/marcus-in-the-med
