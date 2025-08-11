Lancashire's 10 worst A roads for delays named in new traffic report

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Drivers in Lancashire are facing some of the worst delays in the country on certain A roads, according to a new report.

Law Trucks’ Road Delay Report ranks roads across the county based on how long vehicles are held up on average, using the latest data from GOV.UK.

The figures, which cover 2024, show the average number of seconds a vehicle is delayed per mile travelled.

The study looked at both the Strategic Road Network and local A roads across England.

Here are the 10 most congested local A roads in Lancashire:

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 119.1

1. A5073, Blackpool

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 119.1 | Google

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 114.8

2. A6078, Blackburn

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 114.8 | Google

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 109.0

3. A6063, Preston

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 109.0 | Google

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 93.0

4. A5072, Ashton-on-Ribble

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 93.0 | Google

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 92.7

5. A5099, Blackpool

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 92.7 | Google

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 85.0

6. A6077, Blackburn

Seconds per vehicle per mile: 85.0 | Google

