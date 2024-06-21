Lancashire woman wins £196k on the National Lottery - this is how she will be spending it
A mystery woman, known only as Miss. S from Cumbria, has won £246,725.90 on The National Lottery, matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, May 31.
The lucky winner plans to use her winnings to buy a new home and to treat her family.
The Cumbria local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news for Miss. S after banking over £200K on EuroMillions.
“She can now use her winnings to treat her family and buy a new home! Congratulations all round.”
