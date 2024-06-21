Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have a winner!

A mystery woman, known only as Miss. S from Cumbria, has won £246,725.90 on The National Lottery, matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, May 31.

The lucky winner plans to use her winnings to buy a new home and to treat her family. | Pexels

The lucky winner plans to use her winnings to buy a new home and to treat her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cumbria local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news for Miss. S after banking over £200K on EuroMillions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She can now use her winnings to treat her family and buy a new home! Congratulations all round.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.