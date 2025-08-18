Lancashire wedding specialists celebrated at 8th English Wedding Awards 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 18:49 BST
Several Lancashire wedding specialists have been recognised at the 8th English Wedding Awards 2025.

The annual awards celebrate the very best of the UK wedding industry, from venues and caterers to florists and entertainers.

Winners were revealed on Friday, August 15, following an online campaign run by organisers Oceanic Awards.

Among the Lancashire businesses honoured this year were:

  • Sparth House in Clayton-le-Moors which won Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year
  • The Blackpool Bagpiper who took home Cultural Entertainment of the Year
  • Jessica Helen Wedding Singer from Preston who received an Outstanding Achievement Award in the Wedding Entertainment of the Year category
  • West Tower in Ormskirk which earned an Outstanding Achievement Award for its Wedding Coordinator Team

A spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards said: “This year’s winners have set the bar high, demonstrating creativity, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for their clients.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The awards aim to recognise those across the wedding industry who help make the big day as special as possible, from caterers and decorators to photographers and musicians.

