After basking in glorious sunshine over the Bank Holiday Monday, Lancashire is set for a mixed bag of weather through the rest of the week, with more unsettled conditions moving in.

Tonight will remain largely dry for most areas, with just a few light showers lingering along the coast. Clear skies will bring some late sunshine and cooler temperatures, dipping to a minimum of 9°C.

Wednesday will begin bright, but cloud will quickly build from the west. A band of persistent, and at times heavy, rain will sweep across the county later in the day, accompanied by strengthening breezes. However, skies may brighten again by evening, with some late sunshine expected. Temperatures will peak around 20°C.

Looking ahead from Thursday to Saturday, low pressure will take control, bringing further showers and periods of rain. The unsettled pattern will continue with breezy conditions throughout. While daytime temperatures are expected to remain near the seasonal average, nights may feel noticeably cooler, especially in more rural areas.

Residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy and prepare for a mix of sunshine and showers as summer holds on with a weaker grip across the region.