Armed Forces veteran Norman Lancaster has finally received his National Service Medal - 70 years after his service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presentation came as a complete surprise to Norman, aged 89, after pals organised the event for him after weeks of secret planning.

The sprightly grandfather received the medal from Mayor of Wyre , Coun Jane Preston, at a special ceremony in Thornton on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was held at the Veterans Community Garden, adjacent to HASSRA Cricket Club off Fleetwood Road.

Norman Lancaster receives his National Service Medal from Mayor of Wyre, Coun Jane Preston | Submit

Norman undertook his National service as a young lad of 18 in 1953, joining the Royal Signals as a Radio Mechanic.

He was promoted to Lance Corporal and was shortly after posted to Malta.

Norman said: “To be honest, I never applied for the medal because I wasn’t that sort of person and we didn’t really have that sort of experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were lucky - we went to a sunny island and we weren’t involved in any war.

“None of us even knew where Malta was.

“We'd never been in a plane because in those days working class people never went anywhere on a plane unless you were in the Armed Forces.

“I wasn’t even interested in radios - they were something you switched on when you wanted to hear a bit of music.

“But if they tell you that’s what you’te going to be, that’s what you become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some lads in the National Service who really did deserve a medal.

“One chap I know was sent to Korera, which was a proper shooting war.

“We didn't have anything like that.”

Despite Norman’s reticense about applying for a medakl himself, he says he was deeply touched that others had done so on his behalf.

He said: “Some of my friends went to a lot of trouble to get me the medal, so you have to be grateful about that, don;t you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was very nice of them, and I suppose it is nice to get some recognition.”

Originally from Atherton, Norman worked as a young grocer before he went off for his National Service.

He was away for two years.

He added: “I was glad to get back. I supposed it did change me a bit but I didn’t think about it at the time, it was just relief to be home.”

Norman married Patricia, who sadly died 10 years ago, and the couple had two children, Julie and Philip.

He also has a grandson, Philip Junior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving around to several places, whilst working as a sales rep, the couple settled in Thornton back in 1985.

Norman is an avid and well respected member of the Fylde Coast Veterans and Community Garden.

Asked if he would bring bck National service for today’s young people, he sai: “It might do some of them soome good - it’s a change to learn a trade and some discipline. Why not?”