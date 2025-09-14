The huge number of jobs to be created as a Lancashire toy manufacturer seeks to double in size and move headquarters, has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HTI Group, which produces toys for the likes of Disney, JCB, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, is expanding by creating a £30m unit in Wesham, at the Mill Farm Sports Village.

Located on a 3.3-hectare vacant area of land at Mill Farm, the 160,000 sq ft facility will create 186 full-time equivalent jobs, as well as more than 500 direct construction roles, and will add around £14m to the region’s economy annually once fully operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, off Coronation Way, has taken more than two years to get through the planning process, and includes offices, a showroom and parking facilities. According to Preston-based business development company Langton, it will be used as a purpose-built headquarters, manufacturing and logistics facility.

PWA Planning, which has worked with HTI, said the new facility “will complement the company’s existing facilities in Fleetwood, and also enable some of its operations to be re-shored to the UK from the Far East”.

Artist's impression of the HTI Group building in Wesham | PWA

Matt Wyatt, associate at PWA Planning, said: “This development will have a huge economic impact on the area, not just in terms of construction and operational jobs, but also with expenditure on local goods and services and the investment HTI Group intends to make in upskilling its workforce.

“HTI Group wants to double in size in the coming years and we’re proud to have supported our client’s aspirations by achieving planning consent for this development.”

Background

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1952, HTI Group is one of the UK’s largest independently owned designer and manufacturer of children’s toys, with extensive experience supplying the world’s major retailers. Its produces toys for brands including JCB, Teamsterz, Chicco, Joie, Evo, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and Mamas and Papas.

Lasy year the company announced its acquisition of Sambro International, an award-winning global supplier of branded toys. The acquisition establishes HTI as the largest privately-owned toy company in the UK, with combined annual sales exceeding £120 million and a presence in over 70 international markets.

HTI have been contacted for comment.