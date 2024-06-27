Lancashire town named as second cheapest place to die in the UK by new report
Blackpool is the 2nd cheapest out of 40 cities in the UK for average funeral director, burial and cremation costs.
The report also revealed that the price for funerals had been rising 4.7% year on year. A problem made worse by the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK making it harder than ever to afford funeral costs. The new report from life insurance providers Shepherds Friendly concluded that Blackpool is one of the cheapest places in the UK for basic funeral costs, including funeral director fees, direct burials and cremations.
The analysis revealed that the most expensive place for direct burials was Brighton at £1667, whereas, the same service was only £808 in Blackpool. Just behind the Liverpool where the average costs were £797.
The most expensive average cost for a direct cremation in the UK was in Belfast, which costs £1848 and the cheapest was Liverpool at £977.
