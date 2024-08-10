Lancashire Tourism Award 2024 finalists announced inc Blackpool Zoo, Martin Mere & Winter Gardnes
Between now and the awards ceremony, to be held in February 2025, the finalists will progress through a number of stages including mystery shopping, announced visits and interviews with the independent Lancashire Tourism Award judges.
What has been said about the Lancashire Tourism Award finalists?
Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire said “Today’s finalists have been through a rigorous shortlisting process, mapped against nationally set criteria, and earned a place in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.
“We wish them luck through the next stages of the competition and look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony early next year. Some of the finalists will now be visited by mystery shoppers and some by appointment, but all will have the opportunity to meet with our esteemed panel of judges in November.
“Our judges will consider all the evidence, reports and interviews before selecting the winners of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024.
“This year’s finalists are leaders in their field and we are thrilled to support them through the next stages of the awards process and to support our judges, who have quite a task on their hands. Congratulations to all this year’s finalists, you’ve risen to the challenge and are now on your way to winning a prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award ”
Who are the Lancashire Tourism Award finalists?
The finalists announced today are:
Accessible & Inclusive Tourism*
Blackpool Zoo
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough
Business Events Venue*
Anderton Centre, Chorley
Samlesbury Hall
Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park*
Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme
Samlesbury Hall
The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
Wonderland Retreats, Carnforth
Cultural Venue / Organisation
Lancaster Grand Theatre
Samlesbury Hall
The Dukes, Lancaster
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham
The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business
Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood
Samlesbury Hall
The Lawrence, Padiham
The Millstone, Mellor – part of Daniel Thwaites
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism*
Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
The Three Fishes, Mitton
WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough
Experience of the year*
Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
The Woodland Spa, Burnley
Family Owned or Run Business
1842 & Ivory Tower
Dowsons Dairies, Clayton-Le-Dale
Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington
Harrison Holidays, Preston
Staining Lodge Golf Course, Staining
Hotel Wedding Venue
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
The Lawrence, Padiham
Weddings at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
Lancashire Perfect Stay - Small Serviced Accommodation*
The Fossil Tree Hotel, Blackpool
The Lawrence, Padiham
The Royal at Heysham – Part of Daniel Thwaites
Large Hotel*
Elgin Hotel, Blackpool
Hampton by Hilton Blackburn
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
Large Visitor Attraction *
Blackpool Zoo
East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall
New Tourism Business*
Aven Restaurant, Preston
Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington
Everything Retreat, Mellor
Offshore, St Annes
Showtown, Blackpool
The Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle
Wonderland Retreats, Carnforth
Pub*
Farm Yard Brew Co, Cockerham
Haighton Manor
The Black Bull Old Langho
The Rum Fox, Grindleton
Self-Catering Accommodation*
Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
Everything Retreat, Mellor
Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
Oakdean Cottages, Langho
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
Small Visitor Attraction *
Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster
Samlesbury Hall
Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool
Taste Lancashire*
Artisan Ribble Valley, Billington
Aven Restaurant, Preston
Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley
The Three Fishes, Mitton
Wedding Venue
Samlesbury Hall
The Glasshouse at Staining Lodge, Staining
West Tower Wedding Venue, Aughton
*Winners in these categories will have the opportunity to go through to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.
Are more finalists set to be announced?
The award categories of Small Event, Large Event and Hospitality & Tourism Student Award will remain open until 11 October and the finalists in these categories will be announced at the end of October. This allows the wonderful events taking place over the summer months to enter the awards.
How did the finalists do last year?
Three winners from last year’s awards, La Locanda in Gisburn (Taste Lancashire award), The Secret Garden Glamping in Skelmersdale (Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park award) and Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Business Events Venue award) all won in their category at Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 and progressed to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.
The Secret Garden Glamping won the ultimate Gold Award, with La Locanda and Winter Gardens both winning a Bronze Award, making it one of Lancashire’s best performances at national level for some years.
Who sponsers the awards?
Sponsors of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 include: BAE Systems, B&D Printing Services, Blackpool & The Fylde College, Conferences & Events at Burnley Football Club, Insight6, Lancaster University Management School (LUMS) and LUMS Centre for Family Business, Harrison Drury Solicitors, Hospitality Action, Lancashire Business View, Links Signs & Graphics, Northern Print Distribution, Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business, Total Foodservice.
If you would like to support or sponsor the Lancashire Tourism Awards please contact Maria Moriarty-Eames at [email protected]
For more information and the latest news about the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 go to
www.Lancashiretourismawards.com or follow #LTA24 @MarketingLancs on X
