Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marketing Lancashire this week announced the finalists in the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards, the only county-wide awards for tourism and hospitality businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between now and the awards ceremony, to be held in February 2025, the finalists will progress through a number of stages including mystery shopping, announced visits and interviews with the independent Lancashire Tourism Award judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about the Lancashire Tourism Award finalists?

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire said “Today’s finalists have been through a rigorous shortlisting process, mapped against nationally set criteria, and earned a place in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.

“We wish them luck through the next stages of the competition and look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony early next year. Some of the finalists will now be visited by mystery shoppers and some by appointment, but all will have the opportunity to meet with our esteemed panel of judges in November.

“Our judges will consider all the evidence, reports and interviews before selecting the winners of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s finalists are leaders in their field and we are thrilled to support them through the next stages of the awards process and to support our judges, who have quite a task on their hands. Congratulations to all this year’s finalists, you’ve risen to the challenge and are now on your way to winning a prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award ”

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 | submit

Who are the Lancashire Tourism Award finalists?

The finalists announced today are:

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism*

Blackpool Zoo

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Business Events Venue*

Anderton Centre, Chorley

Samlesbury Hall

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park*

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

Samlesbury Hall

The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

Wonderland Retreats, Carnforth

Cultural Venue / Organisation

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Samlesbury Hall

The Dukes, Lancaster

The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham

The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Google Maps

Dog Friendly Business

Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood

Samlesbury Hall

The Lawrence, Padiham

The Millstone, Mellor – part of Daniel Thwaites

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism*

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

The Three Fishes, Mitton

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Experience of the year*

Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours

The Woodland Spa, Burnley

Family Owned or Run Business

1842 & Ivory Tower

Dowsons Dairies, Clayton-Le-Dale

Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington

Harrison Holidays, Preston

Staining Lodge Golf Course, Staining

Hotel Wedding Venue

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

The Lawrence, Padiham

Weddings at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green

Google Maps

Lancashire Perfect Stay - Small Serviced Accommodation*

The Fossil Tree Hotel, Blackpool

The Lawrence, Padiham

The Royal at Heysham – Part of Daniel Thwaites

Large Hotel*

Elgin Hotel, Blackpool

Hampton by Hilton Blackburn

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

Large Visitor Attraction *

Blackpool Zoo

East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall

New Tourism Business*

Aven Restaurant, Preston

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington

Everything Retreat, Mellor

Offshore, St Annes

Showtown, Blackpool

The Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle

Wonderland Retreats, Carnforth

Pub*

Farm Yard Brew Co, Cockerham

Haighton Manor

The Black Bull Old Langho

The Rum Fox, Grindleton

Google Maps

Self-Catering Accommodation*

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Everything Retreat, Mellor

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn

Oakdean Cottages, Langho

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

Small Visitor Attraction *

Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster

Samlesbury Hall

Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool

Taste Lancashire*

Artisan Ribble Valley, Billington

Aven Restaurant, Preston

Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley

The Three Fishes, Mitton

Wedding Venue

Samlesbury Hall

The Glasshouse at Staining Lodge, Staining

West Tower Wedding Venue, Aughton

*Winners in these categories will have the opportunity to go through to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Read More 4 month long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston this week

Are more finalists set to be announced?

The award categories of Small Event, Large Event and Hospitality & Tourism Student Award will remain open until 11 October and the finalists in these categories will be announced at the end of October. This allows the wonderful events taking place over the summer months to enter the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did the finalists do last year?

Three winners from last year’s awards, La Locanda in Gisburn (Taste Lancashire award), The Secret Garden Glamping in Skelmersdale (Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park award) and Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Business Events Venue award) all won in their category at Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 and progressed to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

The Secret Garden Glamping won the ultimate Gold Award, with La Locanda and Winter Gardens both winning a Bronze Award, making it one of Lancashire’s best performances at national level for some years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who sponsers the awards?

Sponsors of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 include: BAE Systems, B&D Printing Services, Blackpool & The Fylde College, Conferences & Events at Burnley Football Club, Insight6, Lancaster University Management School (LUMS) and LUMS Centre for Family Business, Harrison Drury Solicitors, Hospitality Action, Lancashire Business View, Links Signs & Graphics, Northern Print Distribution, Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business, Total Foodservice.

If you would like to support or sponsor the Lancashire Tourism Awards please contact Maria Moriarty-Eames at [email protected]

For more information and the latest news about the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 go to

www.Lancashiretourismawards.com or follow #LTA24 @MarketingLancs on X