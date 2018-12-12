Lancashire Tory MPs speak out ahead of crucial PM vote

Lancashire Conservative MPs are preparing to join the fray for the Prime Minister's no confidence vote this evening.

Theresa May is facing a vote of no confidence from her own MPs.

More than 48 Tories submitted letters calling for her to go to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has backed the PM ahead of the vote.

And he called on his fellow MPs to concede there is no perfect 'Brexit' and that compromise is a necessity on all sides of the debate.

He said: "I fully support the Prime Minister in the difficult endeavour of leading us through Brexit, and I expect her to win this vote today.

"The different sides of the Brexit argument are so diametrically opposed, it is impossible to get consensus.

"Yet the Prime Minister has managed to carve us out a deal which means we will leave the European Union as mandated the British people. We will be able to trade on our terms. We will have control of our borders.

"And we will still be able to do business with the EU ­- our closest neighbour and biggest trade partner.

"It is time for those on all sides of the Brexit debate to realise that we have to have compromise to get the best deal for everyone.

"Crying foul because the deal does not match perfectly each individual's vision of Brexit is unhelpful and unreasonable.

"Challenging the authority of the Prime Minister at such a vital time sends out all of the wrong messages to other world leaders.

"That is why I am supporting the Prime Minister, and I thank the large number of my constituents who have contacted my office to show their support for her - by a huge margin."

David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, tweeted today: "We are currently in one of the most important periods in our country’s modern history. This is an unwelcome distraction and I will be supporting the Prime Minister this evening."

Meanwhile, Nigel Evans, MP for Ribble Valley tweeted this morning: "As an officer of the 1922 I will be making no comments on events taking place later today. All communications will be made by The Chair of the Committee Sir Graham Brady."