Lancashire to see temperatures rise to 24C as Met Office predicts 'very warm' weather next week

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 19:47 BST
Lancashire is set to experience balmy highs of 24C next week as the Met Office confirms a spell of “very warm” weather.

A weakening weather front will bring some rain to the western parts of the UK this weekend.

However, conditions are expected to improve early next week as fine weather moves in.

Lancashire is set to experience balmy highs of 24C next week | Matthias Zomer

Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: “We are not expecting the April UK temperature record to be broken, but some locations may nudge local records.

“Often warm spells are driven by warmer air arriving from further south, but the origins of next week’s air are from Scandinavia and central Europe.

“This air mass will be warmed by compression as the high pressure begins to build, and this warmth will be boosted by daytime heating from the April sun.”

Here’s the forecast for the coming days:

Saturday (April 26)

Expect cloudy skies with light, patchy rain at times, clearing in the afternoon with occasional sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler than recent days. Max: 14C | Min: 8C

Sunday (April 27)

Sunny intervals will change to cloud by late morning. Max: 18C | Min: 9C

Monday (April 28)

A bright, sunny day with occasional intervals of sunshine. Max: 20C | Min: 10C

Tuesday (April 29)

A day of sunshine throughout. Max: 23C | Min: 11C

Wednesday (April 30)

Sunny with temperatures reaching their peak. Max: 24C | Min: 11C

Thursday (May 1

Sunny throughout, but temperatures will be slightly lower. Max: 21C | Min: 10C

Friday (May 2)

Another sunny day with consistent warmth. Max: 21C | Min: 9C

