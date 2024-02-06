Lancashire students & religious groups send well-wishes to King Charles after Buckingham Palace cancer notice
Students and religious groups across Lancashire have sent their well-wishes to King Charles III following the Buckingham Palace announcement that His Royal Highness has a form of cancer.
Following the announcement on the King's health yesterday, the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev. Philip North, issued a statement on behalf of the religious community and local students, saying "Many across Lancashire and the whole country will have been shocked to hear the news about the health His Majesty the King this evening.
"Since King Charles III succeeded Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to the throne less than two years ago, the affection and love in which he is held by the nation has been evident for all to see and has only grown further," it continued. "On behalf of the entire Church of England in Lancashire - our many parishes and schools - I send my prayers and very best wishes to the King at this difficult time.
"We give thanks that the discovery of the cancer, during recent medical treatment, has allowed swift intervention by doctors. And, as The King now embarks on his course of treatment, we also pray for the whole Royal Family and particularly Her Majesty Queen Camilla.
"May they find comfort and healing in Jesus and may His Majesty swiftly return to the life of service at which he so excels."