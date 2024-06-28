Lancashire spa The Spa Hotel Ribby Hall Village, Kirkham hailed best spa day experience in UK for third year
The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village has been awarded the title of Best Day Spa in the UK for the third consecutive year by the prestigious Good Spa Guide.
This accolade is particularly special as it was determined by the highest number of public votes, which bosses say is testament to the exceptional experiences provided by The Spa Hotel in Kirkham.
The awards ceremony, hosted by Spa Life UK, took place on Monday 24th June in Hampshire. Staff from spas across the UK gathered to celebrate excellence within the industry.
Jane Tregonning, Ribby Hall’s Spa Hotel manager, said: "Winning this award for the third year in a row is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of our team's dedication to providing the best day spa experience possible. We are immensely proud of this recognition and thankful to our loyal guests who continue to support us."
Bosses says The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village has consistently set the standard for luxury, relaxation, and outstanding customer service. Its extensive range of treatments, state-of-the-art facilities, and tranquil environment make it a haven for those seeking rejuvenation and indulgence.
